Deputies: Traffic stop yields pot, ecstasy and oxycontin

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Sheriff’s deputies reported another arrest and drug seizure after a traffic stop Thursday — this time, involving a transient allegedly caught with marijuana, ecstasy and oxycontin.

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents involving deputies conducting routine patrols.

Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrolling Castaic spotted a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Hasley Canyon shopping center.

When they carried out a “welfare check” on the driver to see if he was OK, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon further inspection, the adult male from North Carolina was found to have approximately 20 pounds of marijuana for sales in his vehicle, along with oxycontin and ecstasy for sales,” she said.

An unemployed 36-year-old man, described as a transient by arresting deputies, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of two felony narcotics sales charges and a misdemeanor narcotics sales charge for the marijuana.

He was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, with bail set at $80,000.

