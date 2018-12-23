Updated: Detectives arrest suspect in stabbing in Saugus home

132 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives have found and arrested the suspect in a stabbing that took place in Saugus on Saturday night.

Gregory Brunson, 55, was found near Bouquet Canyon Park on Sunday, according to Lt. Chuck Becerra of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Brunson is suspected of stabbing his 79-year-old parents at the 28000 block of Oaklar Drive Saturday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call from a nearby resident who said Brunson would set up camp near Bouquet Canyon Park. At 1:15 p.m., they walked to the park and found an encampment. After they called out Brunson by name, the suspect appeared and surrendered without incident, Becerra said.

Law enforcement officials took him into custody, but remained on the scene to collect additional evidence. Brunson was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he will be examined for injuries and then will be booked on suspicion of attempted murder, Becerra said.

Brunson’s parents, who were taken to Henry Mayo after suffering severe injuries the night before, were declared to be in stable condition and out of surgery, Becerra said.

Original story:

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are looking for a man who they suspect stabbed his parents, both in their late 70s, in Saugus on Saturday night.

The parents, both 79, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with severe injuries, he added. Station officials were unable to update as to specifics of the couple’s identity, but the woman reportedly is in stable condition and the man is still in surgery, according to station officials.

The suspect’s identity has not been released by officials at this time.

“This is a pretty sensitive case,” Vander Leek said. “The suspect is known and currently outstanding, but we are hunting him down.”

The incident is under investigation by the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Robbery and Assault Team, he said.

This is a developing news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.