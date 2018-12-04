Detectives seek witnesses to injury crash Thanksgiving weekend

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Local traffic detectives issued a public appeal Tuesday asking anyone who witnessed a serious crash on the Thanksgiving weekend to come forward with information.

Detective Mark Cramer, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station Traffic Unit, has been investigating a two-car traffic collision that happened at the intersection of Jakes Way and Sierra Highway, in Canyon Country.

The collision, which left one driver with significant injuries, occurred just past 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

“The injured person is out of the hospital,” Cramer said Tuesday.

“We just want to talk to witnesses,” he said. “We’re looking for someone who could identify the drivers.”

The crash is under investigation as to whether drug or alcohol impairment was a factor contributing to the collision.

Cramer described to the two vehicles as a blue 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan and a white 1992 Ford Explorer SUV.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Cramer at 661-255-1121, extension 5111.

