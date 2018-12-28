Fire crews battled a contents fire at an apartment on the 27000 block of Hideaway Avenue in Canyon Country. Reporter Austin Dave was live at the scene.
Firefighters battle contents fire at Canyon Country apartment
5 hours ago
Add Comment
-
Share This!
About the author
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.
Latest stories on SignalSCV.com
Crime • Featured • News • news*
Deputies investigate bank robbery in Saugus
2 hours ago
Featured • News
Fatal I-5 crash leaves three dead, two injured
3 hours ago