Flooding on Sierra Highway prompts road closure, evacuations

By Jim Holt

10 mins ago

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Flooding caused by heavy rain forced the closure of Sierra Highway, between Mirror Way and Hillfield Lane, Thursday morning, and the evacuation of at least two homes.

Rain-drenched roadways in and around the Santa Clarita Valley contributed to several spin-outs and solo vehicle traffic collisions including a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, just north of Escondido Canyon Road and a crash on a snowy Highway 138 near Pines Road which shut down traffic in both directions.

Mudslides were reported in some of the more remote canyons, but on none of the major thoroughfares, Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

“With this wet weather people need to slow down,” he said. “Braking distance gets further away.”

Shortly after 10 a.m., following a constant downpour of rain in the SCV, a stretch of Sierra Highway became flooded, forcing its closure.

“We are working on getting it open,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

Deputies evacuated homes along the 17800 stretch of Sierra Highway, she said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt