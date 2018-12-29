‘Fresh Perspectives’ exhibition will coincide with Santa Clarita Artists Association re-opening

3 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be incorporating its new exhibit with the re-opening of its gallery in Old Town Newhall on Jan. 11.

“What we’re doing is a little cosmetic upgrade,” said gallery chair Mardi Georgio.

With an updated look, the reception will include the start of “Fresh Perspectives.” This exhibit will include multiple kinds of art media that represent freshness, according to Georgio. Various new or unusual viewpoints or perspectives of objects, people, places or from the artists’ imaginations will be on display.

“We create the theme for the gallery shows,” Georgio said. “Because it was the beginning of the new year and with the fresh look, we felt it was the thing that would make it appropriate for the beginning of the year.”

Georgio’s latest work, “Winter Sunrise,” will join several others in the display, featuring a snowy landscape as the sun peaks behind trees and reflects off a blanket of clouds.

“It’s very broad,” she said of the exhibition. “It encompasses a lot of interesting art.”

“Fresh Perspectives” is set to run until Feb. 24, followed by “Wild Country and Cow Folk.” The SCAA will include several more exhibitions throughout the year.

Georgio said she hopes more artists continue to join and contribute their work with the SCAA.

“The community out here, including the city, is really interested in making Santa Clarita into a real art center,” she said. “We want to be a part of that, so we’re hoping this remodel will help draw more people in.”

The reception will be free and open to the public, with wine and appetizers served to guests. The gallery’s winter hours will be 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, 2-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays.