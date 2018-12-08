Gilchrist Farm hosts 3rd annual Holidays at the Farm event

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

Monica Gilchrist, owner of Gilchrist Farm, looked around at the event Saturday and noted that this year was the largest the event had ever been.

“We had 35 students participate this year, which is awesome,” said Gilchrist.

The Holidays at the Farm event began three years ago, according to Gilchrist, and every year it has been “magical for the kids.”

“We have members of the Saugus marching march who are playing jazz, we have food and a hot chocolate bar,” Gilchrist said. “There’s free visits with Santa where they’ll take a digital picture and send it to you in a couple days.”

In addition to live music, festive drinks and Santa Claus with his elves, children and their families could also take caroling wagon rides, archery, swordplay, visit the festive petting zoo, make crafts at Santa’s workshop, ride ponies and horses and enjoy holiday shopping with various vendors.

“It’s a different way for the kids to experience the farm,” Gilchrist said “It’s a fun event and different context for the kids.”

“We went and saw Santa, did a wagon ride, did the pony rides twice and (my son) rode a horse for the first time,” said Cori Silva, a Santa Clarita resident who was there with her husband and two children. “Just seeing the kids excited is the biggest thing for us.”

Holiday at the Farm continues on Sunday, and those wishing to attend can visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission or Santa visit, Gilchrist said. Activities are $5 and wristbands are $30 for children.

For more information, visit gilchristfarm.com.