Hart Choir Entertains Retired Teachers

By News Release

1 min ago

On Dec. 4, the Santa Clarita Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association was entertained with holiday music performed by the Hart High School a cappella choir, The Hart Beats.

According to the group, CalRTA’s mission is to protect and advocate for retired and active educators, pensions and other retirement benefits, and to support education in our communities. Founded in 1929, today CalRTA is one of the nation’s largest retired teacher organizations with more than 50,000 members in 87 local divisions (similar to chapters) throughout the state.

CalRTA is characterized by its grassroots activism. Volunteerism is at the core of the association’s appeal. All officers serve without pay and leadership grows from the local level.

Members of the association have funded more than $550,000 in grants and scholarships to schools as well as current and future teachers.

The March 12 CalRTA meeting will feature the music of Steve Lively. For more information, contact Mimi Kern at m.mimikern@ca.rr.com or call 661-297-8446.