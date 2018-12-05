Hart District choir students sing at Disneyland

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The choral programs of three Santa Clarita Valley high schools participated in Disneyland’s annual Candlelight Processional and Ceremony on Saturday night.

As a crowd of thousands jammed in the theme park to catch a view of the beloved holiday tradition, the choir members of Saugus, Valencia and Hart high schools paraded down Main Street before forming a Christmas tree alongside other Southern California schools and Disney employees in front of the theme park’s train station.

The 45-minute show served as a musical retelling of “The First Christmas” story through song and scripture, and students were able to act as paid cast members for the day, according to Valencia choir director Christine Mocha.

The event, which began more than 60 years ago, is held every year and often features Christmas carols, an orchestra and a guest celebrity narrator — who, this year, was revealed to be Chris Pratt from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“We were thrilled to be part of it,” said Mocha. “The crowd went on and on and on, and it was an amazing opportunity to perform at Disney. The students were really excited and, I mean, how could they not be? Chris Pratt was right there.”