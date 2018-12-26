Hart girls volleyball captain reflects on historic season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Noelle Blumel

For The Signal

This season, my team and I had no choice but to hit the ground running.

Coming off of a league championship in the previous year, we all thought, “What can we do to maintain the title, but take it to the next level?”

To answer that, we all set our eyes on one specific goal: undefeated league champions.

Day in and day out we practiced tirelessly in order to make history for our program and school.

The driving force for our passion was not solely the title, it was our unique bond with one another that tied the knot. The fact that every girl on the team played for the person next to her put us all on the same page, thereby letting us focus on the primary goal.

Finally, on October 11, 2018, all of our blood, sweat, and tears proved to have a purpose: Hart High girls varsity volleyball team made history by being the first group to go undefeated in league.

As the primary senior captain voted by my teammates, I feel compelled to give each one of them recognition for their individual contributions that shouldn’t be overlooked:

Seniors

CJ Catabona: ice in her veins, refusal to let a ball drop, clutch server

Zoe DiNardo:: powerhouse, dominant offensive leader, relentless, record-breaking

Shelby Grubbs-: confident, dominant force, energetic and passionate, record-breaking

Kylie Mattson: quarterback of the team, consistent, precise work ethic, accountable

Juniors

Ruby Duncan: not-so-secret weapon, offensively intimidating, game-shifter

Grace Eck: positive, hard-working, hustler

Lina Elsee: coachable, accountable, consistent passer, positive energy

Megan Soto: darkhorse, consistent, confident, and always composed

Kylie Sathre: injured but a dedicated teammate.

Sophomores

Sabrina Sveiven: natural, respectable leader, great passer

Freshmen

Kylie Tengberg: natural fighter, selfless, passionate, tenacious

Audrey Welch: will to win, persevering, positively energetic

I’d also like to give a special thank you to Pete Miranda for your kind words to my parents recognizing my love for the game and my teammates.

“Noelle was the spirit and fire that drove the engine of the varsity team”.

As we all move on to bigger and better things, this season’s memory will always hold a place in our HARTS. There is truly no one more to thank than ourselves, ladies. I will miss each and every one of these wonderful girls.