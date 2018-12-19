International Friends Celebrate Holidays

By News Release

1 min ago

News Release

The International Friendship Center held its sixth annual Christmas banquet Dec. 8 at the Newhall Community Center with special guest, Mayor Marsha McLean.

The celebration, which was open to all, included presentations, entertainment and a traditional Indian dinner was served by Karma Restaurant of Santa Clarita.

IFC President Dr. Jairaju Gorlla started the event by welcoming attendees and acknowledging IFC’s successful six-year history in the Santa Clarita Valley helping immigrants from the Indian subcontinent adjust to the United States.

Lenin Kancharla gave a presentation highlighting the activities of IFC and how it helps new immigrants with their physical and spiritual needs.

McLean and Wayne Messick were honored for their outstanding service to the Santa Clarita community. Pastor Eric Sarwa was also honored.

Sarwa and the team sang Christmas carols in the Hindi language. They were followed by the Messick family, who are regular performers at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

A stunning Indian dance was performed by Krishna Swami and Krupa Swami.

McLean brought greetings and shared the need to reach out to new immigrants to acclimate them to the American culture.

A prayer was offered by Pastor Rory Stranan and a Christmas message was given by pastor Salwar about peace and harmony. The program concluded with thanks and a benediction.

International Friendship Center’s mission is to help people from the Indian sub-continent (and surrounding areas) and Christians living in the SCV with their physical and spiritual needs through the love of Christ.

Founded in 2011, IFC helps by teaching communication skills and common customs; providing biblical counseling for individuals and families with their relational and inter-generational problems; fostering friendship and understanding between the aforementioned ethnic groups by having a weekly get-together; and providing prayer and care for specific concerns and needs.

For more information, visit https://intlfc.webs.com.