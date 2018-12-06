Jackknifed big rig spills 100 gallons of diesel

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Health HazMat units were called out to contain a diesel spill that happened when a big rig jackknifed on Interstate 5 near Highway 14 late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:50 p.m., leaving the disabled big rig blocking the fast lane of the southbound I-5, leaking diesel from its fuel tank.

“About 100 gallons of diesel was spilled,” Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

A team of firefighters specially trained to handle hazardous material were dispatched to the crash.

“The CHP, Caltrans and Health HazMat were all sent to the scene,” Flores said.

None of the 100 gallons of spilled diesel made its way into a storm drain, she said.

As of 7 p.m., HazMat crews were still at the crash site.

