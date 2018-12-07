Jingle Jamboree coming to the Newhall Community Center

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The first ever “Jingle Jamboree” is coming to bring Santa Clarita residents a happy holiday next week.

On Dec. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., residents can enjoy an evening of arts and crafts, holiday performances, refreshments and a visit from Santa at the Newhall Community Center.

After its recent Thanksgiving dinner, the community center, located in Newhall at 22421 Market Street, is gearing up to offer more holiday activities that are open to all ages.

The event includes opportunities to decorate holiday ornaments and watch traditional Christmas dances, with string instruments playing in the background and free cookies and hot cocoa desserts also available. No reservations are required, said Santa Clarita community services supervisor Cynthia Muir.

For questions, residents can contact the community services department at 661-286-4006.