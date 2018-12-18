Knife-wielding suspect taken into custody

By Jim Holt

16 mins ago

A man who allegedly wielded a knife during a confrontation with another man was arrested at gunpoint late Tuesday afternoon, prompting a couple of witnesses to seek shelter in nearby stores.

The incident began about 4 p.m. on Camp Plenty Road near Soledad Canyon Road when the suspect approached another man, law enforcement officials said.

“Somebody approached a citizen and asked him something,” said Lt. Andy Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During the confrontation a knife was produced. He (suspect) never actually stabbed anybody, he just produced the knife,” he said.

More than half a dozen deputies racing to the call soon caught up with the suspect who, when confronted, held a knife to his neck and threatened to hurt himself.

At least two young women ran into a nearby store for safety.

When it became apparent to the suspect that he was surrounded by deputies, he complied with their demands and was taken into custody without incident.

“Deputies have the suspect in custody,” Dahring said.

