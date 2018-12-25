Local football players producing at Division 1 programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the college football regular season wrapped up, we take a look at how some of the alumni of Santa Clarita Valley schools fared during the 2018 campaign.

Marquise Brown – Oklahoma (COC, Jr.)

One of 11 semifinalists for this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best receiver, Brown was a regular on highlight reels this season.

The speedy wideout was the main target for Heisman Trophy Winner Kyler Murray and finished the season with 75 receptions for 1318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He finished eighth in the nation in receiving yards and third in the Big 12 Conference. He’ll look to increase those numbers as Oklahoma will face Alabama in the Orange Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 29,

Egidio DellaRipa – Vanderbilt (West Ranch/COC, RS Sr.)

The 6-foot-4, 305 pound lineman was an integral part of Vanderbilt’s offensive line. He played in nine of 12 games and helped lead a Commodore offense that averaged 397.8 yards per game.

Dorian Gerald – Arkansas (COC, Jr.)

Gerald appeared in seven games for the Razorbacks and logged 21 total tackles (eight solo) and had two pass deflections.

The defensive lineman’s best stat line of the season came against Mississippi State in the second-to-last game of the year, when he logged nine tackles.

DeSean Holmes – Florida Atlantic University (COC, Jr.)

The 5-foot-10 wide receiver logged six catches on the season for 48 yards in five games. He also was a member of the the Owls special teams unit.

Trenton Irwin – Stanford (Hart, Sr.)

A four-year player at Stanford, the senior wideout recorded career-highs in receptions, yards, touchdowns and punt return yards this season.

Irwin finished the season with 60 catches for 685 yards and two touchdowns. He returned 14 punts for 162 yards, an average of 11.6 yards per punt return.

Davis Koppenhaver – Duke (Hart, RS Sr.)

The 6-foot-4 senior tight end delivered for Duke this season when it came to finding the end zone. Of his 13 receptions, six went for touchdowns and he finished the season with 111 total receiving yards in eight games.

Koppenhaver’s six touchdowns tied for the most receiving touchdowns on the team despite missing three games.

Against North Carolina Central on Sept. 22, Koppenhaver had two receptions for 20 yards, with both catches going for scores.

RB Marlow III – Bowling Green (COC, Jr.)

A dynamic playmaker during his time at Canyons, Marlow III continued to showcase his offensive prowess in his first year at Bowling Green.

In only eight games, the junior wide receiver had 28 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for six yards. He also had four kick returns for 83 yards.

Marlow III had two games with seven receptions and also had a five-catch game for 98 yards, including a season-high long of 50 yards.

Brady White – Memphis (Hart, RS Jr.)

In his first season as the starting signal-caller for Memphis, White delivered big numbers, leading the American Athletic Conference in passing yards.

His 3,296 passing yards slated him at No. 17 in the country and he threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions and had a passer rating of 150.7. He led the Tigers to an 8-6 record including a four-game winning streak to conclude the regular season.

Memphis lost to UCF in the AAC Championship game and lost to Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl.

White’s first game of the season against Mercer was arguably his best, opening the contest with nine straight completions and setting a Memphis record for a quarterback debut, throwing for five touchdowns and 358 passing yards.

Jay Jay Wilson – Arizona State (Valencia, Sr.)

The senior linebacker was limited to four games for ASU this season, logging 11 tackles (six solo), one forced fumble and one pass deflection.