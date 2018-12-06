Mother and son among the four killed in fiery crash last month

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

While coroner investigators have identified three of four people killed in a fiery fatal crash that happened a month ago, they are still trying to confirm the identity of a man who died in the traffic collision.

Those killed in the crash include a mother and her 12-year-old son.

Lillian Speed, 41, of Lancaster, was identified as the only female who died in the crash. She died of “combined effects of multiple traumatic injuries,” Lydia Granado-Mata, an investigator with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said Wednesday.

Speed’s son, Rayshawn Coleman, died of multiple blunt force injuries, Granado-Mata said.

A man identified as Marice Coleman, 39, of Lancaster, also died in the crash of multiple blunt force injuries.

The identity of the fourth victim, described as John Doe 302, has yet to be determined.

“Excessive speed, alcohol and/or drugs may be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision,” California Highway Patrol Officer J. Nichols, investigating the crash, wrote in his report on it.

A couple of minutes before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, a black van was traveling northbound on Interstate 5, north of Weldon Canyon Road, at a high rate of speed, he wrote in his report.

A white big rig Freightliner truck with an attached trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the interstate, north of Weldon Canyon Road, ahead of the van, a black Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan drove into the back of the stopped big rig.

As a result of this collision, the van driver succumbed to his injuries, as did three passengers in the van, Nichols said in his report.

