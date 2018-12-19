Nearly 60 speeding citations handed out last week

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Traffic deputies, responding to concerns voiced over a particularly troublesome stretch of road, issued close to 60 citations for speeding last week.

Between Dec. 9 and 15, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued nearly 60 citations for unsafe speed on Bouquet Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.

“You’ve told us about areas that could use some ‘attention’ when it comes to road safety — and we’re doing our best to address them,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station wrote in a post on the station’s social media page.

Last month, nearly 100 people suspected of speeding were issued citations and the high numbers so far this month are troubling law enforcement officials with the holiday season in high gear. Last month’s stats showed a slight dip in the number of citations because deputies were deployed to help with the Woolsey Fire.

Now those deputies are back at work looking for speeders.

“The lasers (speed monitors) they’re using are very specific,” Sgt. Scott Shoemaker said last month.

“People just need to slow down,” he said. “You’re going to get to the same destination.”

The holiday season puts more people on the road and in danger, law enforcement officials say.

“People are shopping, taking their kids to and from school,” Shoemaker said. “And, they’re not getting there that much faster.”

