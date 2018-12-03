Share your home’s holiday spirit with The Signal

By Perry Smith

Every year, the Santa Clarita Valley celebrates the holiday spirit like no other, celebrating with decor that engulfs entire neighborhoods in themed displays.

Over this past weekend, people began strolling down the sidewalk, as cars ambled down the street, on Wakefield Court, in Saugus, gazing at the millions of lights in front of each house.

For many families, the weekend following Thanksgiving kicks off the time-honored American tradition of decorating the lawn with Christmas cheer.

That was certainly the case at the Wakefield Winter Wonderland lighting display, which is classified as a museum on Google, with members of the public already visiting to marvel at the lights, eager to get into the holiday spirit. This year, the neighborhood once again shared its “Night Before Christmas” theme, complete with plaques in front of some of the homes featuring text from the classic story.

The SCV-renowned Wakefield Winter Wonderland the Sunday Signal featured this week on page 5 might easily be the largest and most elaborate local display, with millions of lights and dozens of man hours going into an attraction that draws thousands from all over — but it certainly isn’t the only neighborhood.

There are homes from Stevenson Ranch to Sand Canyon, from Newhall to Saugus, Agua Dulce to Castaic, and everywhere in between. Share us pictures of your display, and let us know if you’d like to be a part of The Signal’s Holiday Homes Tour.

The Sunday Signal would like to see some of your best and brightest displays, Santa Clarita Valley, so please send your submissions to Sunday@SignalSCV.com, and please include 2-3 photos, your address, a contact phone number and the best time to reach someone at that number. You could also upload a video to SignalSCV.com/holidaylights, and submit your information there.