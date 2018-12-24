This week’s calendar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RECURRING EVENTS

Every Monday, 10 a.m. Please join us for baby and toddler Storytime in the Barnes & Noble Children’s Department every Monday morning. This time is designated for children 6 to 36 months old and their grown-ups. Come read with us, participate in fun activities and make new friends. 23630 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Info: 661-254-6604 or visit https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642

First and Third Tuesdays of each month, 6:30 p.m., Second and fourth Mondays of each month, 7 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) holds a free support group focused on the families that need support, education and resources at Real Life Church, 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia on Mondays, and at the Department of Mental Health, 23501 Cinema Dr. on Tuesdays. For more info call (818) 371-9381 or visit https://www.nami.org.

Every Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Are you ready to put your smarts to work? Gather up a team and head over to Pocock Brewery’s weekly trivia night, Trivia with Budds. Teams can have up to 6 players. Teams will answer questions over 5 rounds all with different themes. No cell phones or yelling allowed. Teams compete for prizes and fantastic bragging rights! 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite B, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Info: (661) 775-4899, https://www.triviawithbudds.com

Fourth Wednesday of the month, 6-7 p.m. “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. This event is free but advanced registration is required. Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Dr., Valencia. Info: Chad Cossey, (661) 200-1701, cosseychad@henrymayo.com

Fourth Wednesday of each month, 7-9 p.m. Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) will hold a support group meeting for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of importance to all. St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Rd, Valencia. Info: Jennifer (661) 254-2177 or pflagscv@gmail.com

First Saturday of the Month, 8:30 a.m. The Gibbon Conservation Center presents Yoga with the Gibbons! Stretch, strengthen and lengthen alongside the beautiful gibbons at the Conservation Center. Yoga sessions will take place the first Saturday of every month. Participants should bring a mat. Classes begin at 8:30 am and attendees should arrive 5-10 minutes early. Instructing the group will be Madeleine Elisabet, a teacher with 15 years experience in a variety of yoga forms, including hatha, power, vinyasa, Ashtanga, yin and smart flow styles. Cost: $20. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390

(Near Lombardi Ranch, in Saugus). Info: https://www.gibboncenter.org.

Last Sunday of Every Month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country will hold their monthly “Cars & Coffee” event where car enthusiasts meet to share their passion. Newcomers welcome! It’s free to gawk, but the coffee is extra. 18730 Soledad Canyon Rd

Canyon Country, CA 91351. Info: http://www.route66classicgrill.com

EVENTS BY DATE

Wednesday, Dec. 26 to Jan. 4, 9 a.m.to 12 p.m Bitter Root Pottery is haveing Winter Kids Camp, where kids enjoying winter break can do all kinds of projects using different clay bodies while wheel throwing, hand building and glazing/painting beautiful ceramic vessels. Kids are to dress comfortably, we do provide aprons and clay does wash out of clothing. We provide bottled water and granola bars for snack. If your child has any allergies please feel free to pack a lunch or snack to bring along.Session 2: Wednesday Dec 26th – Friday Dec 28th (No classes on Dec 24th-25th Christmas), Session 3: Monday Dec 31st, Wednesday Jan 2nd – Friday Jan 4th (No class on January 1st New Year ). Camps cost $300 for the full week or $60 for individual days. We do recommend booking at least 2 to 3 days per week so your child will have time to finish class projects. To reserve camp dates visit https://www.bitterrootpottery.com/winter-kids-camp/ and be sure to include store location plus your phone contact information.

Wednesday, December 26, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas for a magical 1 hour train ride to “Return Santa to the North Pole.” While onboard visit with Santa. Enjoy storytelling, caroling, cookies & chocolate milk too! Visit Santa’s Village, ride the Carousel & shop at the Christmas Craft Booths. Tickets cost $32 or $22 for youth ages 2-12. 364 Main St, Fillmore, CA 93015. Info: (805) 524-2546 or visit http://fwry.com/holidaytrains.html.

Friday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. Join us for this very special event as Snow White visits BigBoxPlay and Shelter Hope to celebrate giving back along with tons of fun including visiting the puppies and kittens at Shelter Hope, storytime, singing, Royal Ball lessons, balloon twisting and so much more! $15 for 1 hour and 30 minutes of play. BIGBOXPLAY 24201 Valencia Blvd, Store #3408, Valencia, CA 91355. Info: (661) 200-3377 or visit https://www.bigboxplay.com

Friday, Dec. 28, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Top Out Climbing Gym will hold a Family Night event where two or more members of the same family can climb and work out for $5 day passes each. Top Out Climbing, 26332 Ferry Ct, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Info: https://www.topoutclimbing.com

Monday, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Celebrate your New year’s Eve at Valencia Lanes! Enjoy unlimited bowling per session, shoe rentals, two pitchers of soda, a jumbo pizza, music party favors and a countdown to the ball drop. We have 4 Sessions for you to choose from. Session 1 will be from 12:30 – 3 pm, session 2 will be from 3:30 – 6 pm, session 3 will be from 6:30 – 9 pm and session 4 will be from 9:30 pm – 1 am (Champagne or apple cider toast included to ring in the New Year). Up to 6 people per lane. Reserve your lanes today! Reservations must be prepaid in full. Valencia Lanes 23700 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 9132. Info: (661) 222-9080 ,http://www.bowlvalencialanes.com/nye-party.



Monday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. The Canyon is pleased to ring in the New Year while continuing the tradition of presenting the ultimate in tribute bands, and Led Zepagain is just that. Party like a rock star this New Year’s Eve, as enjoy the music of Led Zeppelin – just like hearing/seeing the real thing! Doors 6pm. Headliner 10:00pm If you purchase a ticket at a table, you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25.00 per person. You must arrive by 7pm.

Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Santa Clarita, CA. 91355. Info: https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/led-zepagain-nye-santa-clarita/

Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. To help ring in the new year, Le Chene French Cuisine will be hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner the evening of Monday, December 31st, 2018. This event takes place in Le Chene’s beautiful banquet room, where professional actors from Sharpo Entertainment stay in character throughout the dinner and create a sense of mystery, meanwhile guests participate as suspects in a crime investigation. Info: 661-251-4315, info@lechene.com, or visit https://lechene.com.

Thursday, Jan. 3, 4:30 p.m. Stressed about school? Want to flex your creative muscles?

You don’t have to be a pro to participate in these crafts! Come in for some Pro-CRAFT-tinating and and leave with something beautiful, crafted by your own hands. Canyon Country Library Teen Area 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd. Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Info: Kendra Fitzpatrick at kfitzpatrick@santa-clarita.com

Thursday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m. The community is invited to the Elks Lodge charity Bingo fundraiser that benefits many organizations. The Santa Clarita Emblem Club will serve delicious food for purchase. Win cash and prizes, and know your contributions are improving the quality of lives for others in our community. 17766 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Info: https://www.elks.org/lodges/ContactUs.cfm?LodgeNumber=2379

Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. Pique your child’s visual arts interests with our hands-on workshop where you and your child can build an easel. Your young artist can display artwork from school or create a new masterpiece on the dry-erase whiteboard keeping the project mess free. Once your easel is built, your child can decorate it with paint and stickers. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron and pin. The workshop will be held at both the Newhall store (28033 Newhall Ranch Rd

Santa Clarita, CA 91355) and the Santa Clarita store (20642 Golden Triangle Rd Santa Clarita, CA 91351). For more information and to register visit. https://www.homedepot.com/workshops/#change_store

Saturday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m., Clifford is an adorable dog whose well-meaning bumblings have great kid appeal especially for his owner, Emily Elizabeth. Join us as we read about everyone’s favorite big red dog. Plus, get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4. 23630 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Info: 661-254-6604 or visit https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642

Saturday, Jan 5, 4-10:30 p.m. Join The Local Group Astronomy Club for our quarterly free public star party. We will have lots of telescopes set up viewing planets, nebulae, star clusters and distant galaxies. Vasquez Rocks Natural Area 10700 W. Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91350. Info: (661) 857-7838, https://www.facebook.com/lgscv