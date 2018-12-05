Valencia High choir to host 2-day boutique

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The choir students of Valencia High School will host a two-day boutique this week in an effort to raise funds for their program.

“The 15th annual Valencia High School Boutique will support our choir students and help pay for transportation, wardrobe and our accompanist,” choir director Christine Mocha said. “We are asking for the community’s support to help our school music program thrive. We never turn anybody away so these funds are very critical to help us continue that tradition.”

The boutique will be open to the public from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Mocha said. The event will be held in the school’s multipurpose room on both days, and carolers will be in attendance at noon to sing to all shoppers.

Guests should bring money to spend on a multitude of gifts, Mocha added. Jewelry, succulents, clothing, purses, artisan crafts and other gifts and goodies will all be available from a slew of retailers.

“Please come and support the Valencia High Music Program,” Mocha said. “Come shop ‘til you drop.”