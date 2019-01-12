Adaptive Journeys working to reach out to those with a limb difference in Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As a way to help amputees living in Santa Clarita or around Los Angeles County, Adaptive Journeys held its monthly meeting at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health on Saturday.

Jim von Normann founded the group in 2017 after he decided to amputate his leg following months of surgery after he was hit by a drunk driver. He decided to go to the Amputee Coalition national conference in South Carolina.

“I traveled there because I needed to see other amputees and I found what was very important to me, which was hope,” he said.

Following two more conferences, he decided to become a peer visitor. Once certified, he began hosting meetings that welcomed other peer visitors. Meetings go over need-to-know materials for those who recently lost one or multiple limbs and help provide resources and information about local events, such as the Exercise Community Living in Prosthetics and Supporting Everyone (ECLIPSE) symposium at California State University Northridge.

“It’s just a matter of finding the catalyst for each individual person to allow them the dignity to find their own path,” von Normann said. “That’s what we found, by working together in a group setting, we can break down a lot of barriers that we would be stuck against solo. When we can come together, we can find that each time that we meet, people have gained momentum on their individual journeys, thus adaptive journeys.”

Lauren Palermo, one of Adaptive Journeys’ earliest members, said being with other amputees was empowering. She walks with C-Leg, which holds a computer that monitors her movement with the help of a microprocessor that emulates natural walking.

“It brings joy to your life,” she said about Adaptive Journeys. “It makes you feel (like you’re) part of something.”

Adaptive Journeys welcomes people with a limb difference, or a residual limb caused by a medical condition or amputation. Physicians or prosthetists, or those who specialize in prosthetics, who are interested in attending future meetings can reach out at info@adaptivejourneys.org and will be accepted with an invitation only.

To learn more about meeting information, go to adaptivejourneys.org or its Facebook page.

“If you or someone that you know is living with a limb difference, we invite that limb different person and their support to our table to meet with us on a monthly basis,” von Normann said.