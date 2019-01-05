Big rig trailer catches fire, closes two I-5 lanes near Lebec

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The third and fourth lanes of the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of State Route 138 in Lebec, were closed for several hours on Saturday due to a vehicle fire.

California Highway Patrol was initially called at 6:36 a.m. after a big rig pulled over to the right shoulder due to a burning trailer, according to CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. Though the second, third and fourth lanes were all closed, the second lane reopened and a SigAlert was issued referencing the third and fourth lanes at 7:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported, Nicholson said, and the incident has so far not caused a collision. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, he added.

CHP traffic management officers also arrived on the scene, and a towing vehicle arrived at approximately 7:30 a.m. As of approximately 12:20 p.m., the towing company advised to crush the trailer’s top before moving it, according to CHP officials.

Though the lanes were initially set to be reopened at noon, the CHP PIO tweeted at 12:03 p.m. that the lanes would be closed for another hour and a half. The SigAlert was cancelled at 1:30 p.m.