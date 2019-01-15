Bouquet crash victim identified

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The young man killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Bouquet Canyon Road has been identified as 22-year-old Jorge Valencia, of Palmdale.

Investigator Anthony Lopez, of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said he is awaiting the results of an autopsy before releasing a cause and manner of death in the case.

“The autopsy has not been done yet,” he said Tuesday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 6:35 a.m. on Bouquet, about a quarter-mile south of the Texas Canyon Ranger Station.

Valencia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release issued Monday that speed was a factor in the case.

The driver “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, which caused the silver Toyota to leave the roadway and collide with a dirt embankment,” CHP Officer B. Kovacs wrote in the news release.

The driver died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

“Excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision. However, a thorough investigation is ongoing,” Kovacs wrote, noting it was raining at the time of the crash.