Bridge to Home at capacity during rainstorm, donations sought as resources run low fast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The first storm of 2019 for Southern California has kept organizations like Bridge to Home in the Santa Clarita Valley busy providing for folks experiencing homelessness.

The shelter, located at 23752 Newhall Ave., is serving at capacity and has had to turn down others who sought a warm, dry place over the weekend, according to Director of Programs Chris Najarro.

“We are completely full at 60,” she said. “We had to turn away people for overnight beds.”

When the most significant precipitation struck the Santa Clarita Valley area over the weekend, at least four people missed out on a place to rest for the night. Still, they did not leave empty-handed as they were invited for dinner and showers, said Najarro.

At capacity and several more stopping by throughout the day results in resources and supplies running low faster.

“Because of the rain, we stay open 24 hours a day but that means our resources go by quicker,” said Najarro. “I’ve made a run this weekend to the store and our shelter manager said they’ve gone through all our resources.”

Rain is likely to return by the end of the week and well into the following week as another storm system moves across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

“We expect to be at capacity again this week based on the forecast and may have to turn down more people — maybe about three a night,” said Najarro.

To help provide for those stopping by and staying overnight, Bridge to Home is welcoming donations from the community. Among the most needed items are water, snacks, breakfast foods and paper utensils.

Those interested in donating should drop off donations at 23031 Drayton St. anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. or call 661-254-4663.