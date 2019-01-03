City to celebrate Newhall Ranch Road bridge widening project completion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After more than a year’s worth of construction, the city of Santa Clarita announced the completion of the Newhall Ranch Road bridge widening project Thursday.

City officials have scheduled a public ribbon cutting to celebrate the multi-million-dollar development at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18. Dignitaries such as Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and representatives from both the L.A. County Department of Public Works and Caltrans are set to join City Council members for the event.

“The completion of this project is a major milestone and will make great strides in enhancing traffic circulation along Newhall Ranch Road,” said Mayor Marsha McLean. “Improving our roads is a priority and I look forward to cutting the ribbon and opening up the freshly-paved, newly-expanded roadway.”

The bridge widening, in the area between Avenue Tibbitts/ Dickason Drive and McBean Parkway on Newhall Ranch Road, was designed to improve multiple factors.

Among those include “improving traffic circulation through this area of our city” and “greatly (improving) safety for residents who use our trail systems for running, walking or cycling,” said Carrie Lujan, communications manager with the city.

Conducted in multiple phases, the project kicked off with modifications to the traffic signal at Newhall Ranch Road and Avenue Tibbits and with the expansion of the south side of the bridge. The widening component was successful in increasing the number of lanes in each direction by four.

In late September, bicyclists and outdoors enthusiasts added a new place to ride and run with the completion of the San Francisquito trail undercrossing, located west and under the Newhall Ranch Road bridge, which now provides those who use the trail a safe and uninterrupted path.

The project also added a raised median and a new protected sidewalk and bike path on the south side of the bridge.

Funding for the bridge widening was made possible by the city and county, the Federal Highway Administration and Caltrans. The project is part of the Santa Clarita 2020 plan’s “building and creating community” theme.

The ribbon cutting is set to take place at the northwest corner of the bridge. Attendees may park at the Valencia Village shopping plaza, located adjacent to the event site. Signs will be posted to direct attendees to the event site along the street.

To RSVP for the event, contact Kirsten Lindgreen with the city at klindgreen@santa-clarita.com or at 661-255-4321 by Thursday, Jan. 13. For additional details about the project, contact project manager Jackie Lillio at 661-286-4131.