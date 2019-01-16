COC campus under lockdown after reports of woman seen with rifle on campus

49 SHARES Share Tweet

Reports of a woman seen pulling a rifle from a bush on the campus of College of the Canyons late Wednesday afternoon prompted a lockdown of the campus and a structure-to-structure on-campus search by sheriff’s deputies.

As of 5 p.m., the COC Valencia campus is under lockdown, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies are going building to building with campus security,” she said.

Deputies received reports of a woman on Rockwell Canyon Road walking toward Valencia Boulevard, near the performing arts center, at one point.

COC spokesman Eric Harnish issued a preliminary statement, confirming: “the campus is currently on lockdown. I’ll provide more info when I can. “

More details are expected as the situation unfolds.

