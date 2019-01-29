COC opens latest off-campus continuing education center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Signal Staff

As it continues its efforts to meet the needs of working adults in the Santa Clarita Valley, College of the Canyons celebrated the opening of its newest off-campus education center Tuesday.



Students, faculty and members of the community were on hand during the grand opening event to share information about the upcoming programs, answer students’ questions and assist applicants with on-the-spot registration.



Located in the Edwards Canyon Country Stadium 10 shopping center, at 18718 Soledad Canyon Road, the college’s latest continuing education center offers tuition-free English as a Second Language (ESL) courses, as well as vocational ESL and citizenship courses, according to its website.



Adobe suite classes and customer service training will also accompany the variety of ESL and Microsoft Office classes, COC Assistant Superintendent Jerry Buckley previously said. “What distinguishes these courses are they’re free … but they offer key skills.”



The new classes are designed to provide students and community members the opportunity to boost their skills and transition into college, COC leaders said, adding the center also allows residents the opportunity to improve their workforce skills and gain additional knowledge, which could help them advance in their current jobs or compete for new ones.



In August, the college opened an off-campus education center on Bouquet Canyon Road, and school leaders said COC will continue to offer continuing education courses at its Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as at several satellite locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.



“Think of the new center as a friendly place to come and build skills with others who want to do the same,” Buckley previously said.



There are no requirements so anybody can take the courses, and since most of the registration is done right on site, one can essentially show up and take a class.



For more information about COC’s continuing education courses, visit the continuing education web page or contact the Continuing Education office at 661-362-3304.