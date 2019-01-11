COC, Sulphur Springs partner to support STEAM learning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons and the Sulphur Springs Union School District have agreed to a partnership that aims to support future STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — learning experiences.

The collaboration will be made possible thanks to a Title IV grant worth $878,343 from the California Department of Education that was awarded to the elementary school district.

As a support partner, COC will receive a $45,000 subgrant that will be used to assist SSUSD teachers and students, according to a college news release. The grant will impact students in grades 4-6 at five elementary schools and will hopefully allow for increased enrichment activities that promote learning opportunities and student collaboration.

“We are very excited to play a role in this partnership as it promotes a college-going culture in our community,” said Jerry Buckley, COC’s assistant superintendent, in a news release. “This partnership will lead to high quality experiences for local students at a very crucial age.”

The project’s goal is to provide students the opportunity to learn how STEAM can relate to their personal interests, college officials added. For example, students can learn about the physics and engineering that go into amusement park design or the food chemistry that’s behind culinary arts.

“Giving students the opportunity to engage in interest based learning is invaluable for building student confidence and intellectual growth,” said Jezelle Fullwood, Sulphur Springs’ assistant superintendent of educational services.

College officials said the collaborations will likely culminate with public student presentations at the end of the school year and the project is expected to have a partial launch in spring 2019.