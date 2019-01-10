DJ accused of stealing city worker light panel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of a city public works crew were shocked Wednesday morning when they watched a man walk up to their utility truck, grab a light bar and walk away with it.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. with a city of Santa Clarita Public Works crew working on Citrus Street just north of Valencia Boulevard.

“A guy decides he needs a light panel because he needs it to assist him on his side job DJ-ing, grabs it and walks down the street,” said Lt. Leo Bauer, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“One of the city workers observes this, contacts us and we’re able to capture our suspect,” Bauer said.

The man was arrested on Valencia Boulevard just east of McBean Parkway on suspicion of felony grand theft, given the value of the light panel, and detained.

Bauer had some advice for anyone thinking of committing the same type of crime.

“If you’re going to steal something like this, don’t wear a bright fluorescent green shirt,” he said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt