Drug arrest yields stun gun, meth and two puppies wearing sweaters

When sheriff’s deputies arrested a felony suspect found sleeping in a car, they made list of items found in the vehicle: stun gun, large quantity of meth and two puppies wearing sweaters.

The pups were turned over to officers with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

“They were two small-breed dogs that appeared to be in good health, wearing sweaters,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The dogs were taken to the animal shelter in Castaic where they were expected to be evaluated, she said.

The suspect, described by arresting deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a 48-year-old Long Beach man with a prior criminal history, was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Thursday.

“When deputies were doing their patrol of the Canyon Country ‘park and ride’ at Golden Valley they spotted a vehicle that didn’t have (license plates),” Miller said.

“He appeared to sleeping in the car with a couple of small dogs,” she said.

When deputies woke the man in an effort to check on his welfare, they reportedly found a large quantity of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with a stun gun.Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of felony narcotics sales and weapon charges, then took him to the SCV Sheriff Station jail.

Deputies kept a watchful eye on the pups until an L.A. County Animal Care and Control officer could respond and transport the dogs for evaluation.

If the owner fails to claim the dogs, Miller said, they would be put up for adoption.

