Firefighters extricate individual from totaled vehicle

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department worked late Saturday night to extricate a Santa Clarita driver from their totaled vehicle.

Dubbed the “Hasley Incident” by first responders, the call initially came in at 9:20 p.m. of a vehicle versus pole traffic collision near the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Hasley Canyon Road.

“We heard a report of one person being trapped,” said Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

When officials arrived on the scene they found a vintage Chevrolet Nova had wrapped its front end around a pole and that the victim inside the vehicle had suffered severe injuries due to the crash.

As paramedics quickly prepped a stretcher and firefighters worked to remove any obstructions for the trapped individual, first responders temporarily closed all traffic on the westbound side of The Old Road at Cambridge Avenue.

“We’re still working on trying to extricate the patient,” said Rangel shortly after 10 p.m., nearly a half hour after emergency personnel had first arrived on the scene. “There is only one patient.”

After what was described as “extensive extrication” by fire dispatchers, the male adult victim was successfully removed from the vehicle at 10:11 p.m., according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Michael Pittman of the LACoFD.

“He was then transported to a local area hospital,” according to Pittman.

The status and ID of the victim has not yet been released by officials, and investigators have not yet announced what they believe to be cause for the collision as of 10:40 p.m. on Saturday.