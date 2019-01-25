Firefighters respond to spot fire in Newhall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters responded quickly to a small brush fire, near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14, early Friday afternoon.



“The initial call came in as a 20-by-20 spot fire, with no structures threatened, but an update turned into a 50-by-20 spot fire,” said Joseph Napoli, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at 1:24 p.m.



The call came in at 1:01 p.m. and resources arrived by 1:06 p.m. on the southbound lane of the 14, near Newhall Avenue.



Napoli said the fire was reported as a light to medium brush with slow-speed, northeast wind conditions. Aircraft was originally dispatched to the area but were not activated to the scene, he said.



Two engines and one crew from the Fire Department remained on scene until 1:36 p.m.to extinguished the small blaze that remained at 50-by-20.

