UPDATE: Arson investigators called to scene of fire at Extra Storage in Valencia

Updated Jan. 7, 8:01 p.m.: Arson investigators have been called to the scene and SCV Sheriff’s deputies have transitioned the area into a crime scene, per spokesperson with the LACFD. As of 7:20 p.m., a total of six units were affected by the fire. Facility numbers have not been released.

Dozens of firefighters swarmed to storage facility Extra Storage in Valencia to combat a structure fire Monday evening.

“Crews are still working on the fire,” Michael Pittman, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said at 7:17 p.m. Just before 7:30 p.m. crews on the scene declared a knockdown of the fire.

The initial call came in at about 6:50 p.m., reporting a one-story complex fire on the 26200 block of Hollywood Court, off of Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard.

Pittman said at least 5 storage units were destroyed as a result of the fast-spreading blaze.

About 50 personnel responded to the scene as flames were seen shooting out of the roof of some of the storage units, creating dense, dark smoke in the night skies.

No injuries have been reported and cause of the fire remains unknown, Pittman said.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.