UPDATE: Arson investigators called to scene of fire at Extra Storage in Valencia

2 hours ago
Tammy Murga
Updated Jan. 7, 8:01 p.m.: Arson investigators have been called to the scene and SCV Sheriff’s deputies have transitioned the area into a crime scene, per spokesperson with the LACFD. As of 7:20 p.m., a total of six units were affected by the fire. Facility numbers have not been released.

Dozens of firefighters swarmed to storage facility Extra Storage in Valencia to combat a structure fire Monday evening.

“Crews are still working on the fire,” Michael Pittman, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said at 7:17 p.m. Just before 7:30 p.m. crews on the scene declared a knockdown of the fire.

The initial call came in at about 6:50 p.m., reporting a one-story complex fire on the 26200 block of Hollywood Court, off of Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard.

Fire crews work to contain a blaze inside multiple storage units on the 26200 block of Hollywood Court Monday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Pittman said at least 5 storage units were destroyed as a result of the fast-spreading blaze.

About 50 personnel responded to the scene as flames were seen shooting out of the roof of some of the storage units, creating dense, dark smoke in the night skies.

No injuries have been reported and cause of the fire remains unknown, Pittman said.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.