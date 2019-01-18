Gentlemen for a Cause fills Pinot’s Palette with trivia and competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Wednesday, the sounds of cheers, jeers and quirky questions filled Pinot’s Palette as the Soroptimist International of Valencia organization hosted a trivia night.

Ten teams of four men each, compiled by a soroptimist in the organization, gathered to raise money for the Gentlemen for a Cause fundraiser, which this year will donate its proceeds toward the “Live Your Dream” and “Dream It, Be It” projects. Ultimately, they would contribute to scholarships for mothers continuing their education and on-campus mentoring for junior high girls.

People sat at long tables, poring over sheets with their answers while bartenders poured wine and beer in the background. The “paint and draw” atmosphere had been temporarily transformed into “wine and win” for the trivia competitors.

This was the ninth year the soroptimists were planning a major event surrounding Gentlemen for a Cause — an auction and cornhole tournament to take place March 3 at Wolf Creek Brewery. But this year was the first year there were games allocating “points” to a team-based series of competitions, said Lisa West, chair of Gentlemen for a Cause programs.

“This is sort of the pre-event for the main event,” she said.

“This year, we’re doing a team edition,” said Cara Spiropoulos, SIV public awareness director. “Local gentlemen make up (teams of four) and compete against each other to raise money for (SIV) and a charity of their choice.”

The trivia would complement two subsequent competitions: an MB2 go-kart racing event Jan. 27, and bowling on Feb. 11.

The teams, organized by businesses in the Santa Clarita area, also are putting together baskets for the March 3 auction that contain all sorts of services, gift certificates and more. Those proceeds also would go toward “Live Your Dream” and “Dream It, Be It.”

“We wanted to include more local men in fundraising,” West said.

Justin Wilmers, a local attorney, said he was really inspired to come out for the good cause.

“If we can make a difference in the community and have fun with it, I’m all in,” he said as he cheered with his team whenever they scored points in the trivia competition.