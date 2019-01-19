Head-on collision results in minor injuries, temporary traffic at San Francisquito Canyon Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A head-on collision caused minor injuries and an increase in traffic along San Francisquito Canyon Road, just north of Copper Hill Drive, on Saturday.



California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 p.m. after they received a report about two vehicles, a dark gray Scion and a dark gray Maserati, which collided and blocked part of San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.



The occupants of both vehicles received minor injuries, according to LA County Fire Captain Ron Singleton.



CHP units diverted traffic caused by the collision, Brandt said.



An initial cause to the collision has not yet been determined.



This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is obtainable.