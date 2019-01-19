Head-on collision results in minor injuries, temporary traffic at San Francisquito Canyon Road

Ryan Mancini
A Maserati four-door, left, and Scion two-door traveling in different directions on San Francisquito Road near Copper Hill Drive collided in Santa Clairita on Saturday afternoon. Dan Watson/The Signal

A head-on collision caused minor injuries and an increase in traffic along San Francisquito Canyon Road, just north of Copper Hill Drive, on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 p.m. after they received a report about two vehicles, a dark gray Scion and a dark gray Maserati, which collided and blocked part of San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.

The occupants of both vehicles received minor injuries, according to LA County Fire Captain Ron Singleton.

CHP units diverted traffic caused by the collision, Brandt said.

An initial cause to the collision has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is obtainable.

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.