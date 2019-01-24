Hill appointed to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rep. Katie Hill, R-Santa Clarita, learned her final committee assignments Wednesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Hill’s placement on two more committees, meaning the recently elected congresswoman will serve on three committees in total.



The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will feature five freshman representatives, including Hill, during the 116th Congress, according to the speaker’s announcement on Wednesday.



The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives, according to a statement from Hill’s office. The committee has the authority to investigate the subjects within the committee’s legislative jurisdiction, as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing House committees.



Kassie King, Hill’s communications director, noted that this includes the testimony of Michael Cohen, who was set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7 before postponing it Wednesday.



“If we want our government to once again start working for the people, and to deliver for our communities, we desperately need accountability and reform,” Hill said in the prepared statement. “Serving on Oversight is an honor, especially in my first term, because we will have the ability to implement much-needed changes to ensure those entrusted with public service are also deserving of public trust.”



Representatives are only required to serve on one committee, according to King. “Most stop at two but (Hill) is a freshman who is looking to make an impact.”



Along with her selection to the Oversight Committee, the recently elected congresswoman will also have an assignment on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, in addition to a previously announced selection to the House Armed Services Committee.



With the Santa Clarita Valley’s huge veteran population and the manufacturing that occurs throughout the district, it seemed natural for Hill to request a position on the committees, according to King.



“She’ll be able to advocate for the district on the issues that are most important,” King said.



“Aerospace is the backbone of my district’s economy — we are home to a NASA base, one of the nation’s leaders in aerospace manufacturing and we are critically placed to be on the forefront of environmental and scientific innovation,” Hill said in the statement. “My committee assignments position me to advocate for my district in ways that will have real impacts on people’s lives. I could not be more honored to have this opportunity to fight for our community.”

