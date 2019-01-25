Jury selection begins in Harvill murder trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jury selection began Thursday for the murder trial of a Fresno man accused of killing Kimberly Harvill, whose body was found near Gorman more than two years ago.



Alex Richard Valdez, 30, charged with murder, is heading to trial after a man also charged in the same killing pleaded no contest to murder.



Joshua Aaron Robertson, 29, of Fresno, was also charged with murder in the Harvill case, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, after he entered his plea.



Valdez, however, will stand trial for Harvill’s murder.



Jury selection is expected to continue on Friday.



On Aug. 14, 2016, a motorist found the body of Kimberly Harvill in the brush along Gorman Post Road, north of Highway 138, in Lebec, near the Kern County line. She had been shot.



