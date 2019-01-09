Kite flying festival comes to Santa Clarita for second year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last year, families from all around Southern California flocked to West Creek Park to participate in a kite festival for a good cause. This year, they have the opportunity to return on Feb. 2.

The international nonprofit organization, Child Rights and You, or CRY America, is putting on the event in which residents can see how high their kites can fly.

Tickets are being sold for anyone interested in bringing their child out to fly kites at the event, which starts at 11 a.m. They start at $10 per person and include one kite and thread. After Jan. 15, they will be $25 per family with a maximum of four people, two kites and one thread.

All proceeds go toward programs aimed at helping children in unstable family situations, said Varnica Singh, action center lead of Los Angeles County for Child Rights and You.

Last year, around 200 to 250 people attended, and Singh hopes for an even bigger turnout this year.

“The last time we did it, we got a very good response, not just from people from the Santa Clarita Valley, but also surrounding areas and in L.A. proper,” she said. “This community event even had people from Chatsworth, Huntington Beach, and I think it’s because organizations don’t usually organize kite festivals. It’s a pretty new concept. But people like it because, at the same time, they’re giving back to the community for a good cause.”

Tickets are available for purchase at https://events.cryamerica.org/events/cry-los-angeles-kite-festival-2019/.

West Creek Park is located at 24247 Village Circle in Valencia.