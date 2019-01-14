Man accused of murdering his mother waives his right to preliminary hearing

8 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus man accused of stabbing his mother to death more than two years ago waived his right to have a preliminary hearing and will now stand trial for murder.

Jesse Lucatero, 26, appeared Thursday in San Fernando Superior Court to set a date for a preliminary hearing, but instead declined the right to have one.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present evidence in a case and the defense can respond, after which the judge decides if the case should go to trial.

As a result of his decision, Lucatero is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge of murder on Jan. 24.

Over the last couple of years, there have been at least five failed attempts to set a date for Lucatero’s preliminary hearing.

Lucatero faces one count of murder with the allegation he used a knife in killing his 56-year-old mother Maria Acevedo inside the family home on the 19500 block of Castille Lane.

He was arrested on Oct. 3, 2016, four hours after the stabbing, initially as a person of interest and then as a suspect, prosecutors said at the time of his arrest.

Acevedo’s body was discovered by the victim’s husband, who is the defendant’s father, prosecutors noted in a news release issued shortly after the arrest.

The Acevedo family owns and runs the Magaritas Mexican Grill restaurant on Valencia Boulevard.

If convicted as charged, Lucatero faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison. The requested bail is more than $2 million.

