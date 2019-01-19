Master Chorale set to perform 40s hits with ‘Sentimental Journey’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With a soundtrack straight from the 1940s, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present its “Sentimental Journey” performance at Bridgeport Clubhouse on Feb. 2.



The show will consist of various songs from the likes of Dean Martin, Bing Crosby, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and Louis Armstrong, with songs such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “Besame Mucho.”



The setting will resemble a United Services Organizations show for American troops, according to Larry Wood, the Master Chorale’s board of directors chairman.



“We have done this event every year for the last four years,” Wood said. “We felt that the music from the 1940s, along with a live orchestra, would be something appealing to people to watch.”



In developing the theme, Wood said the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I came to mind before settling on music set two decades after. Previous themes for the Master Chorale’s shows have included songs by The Beatles and the music of Disney.



“The music will knock people’s socks off,” Wood said. “We have some amazing performers and each year, it gets better and better.”



Established in 1998, the Master Chorale functions to “facilitate the appreciation, enjoyment and experience of fine choral music in the entire community,” according to its mission statement on its website. Performances are conducted under artistic director Allan Robert Petker.



The price of admission is $125. The show begins at 5 p.m. Bridgeport Clubhouse is located on 27002 Edgewater Lane in Valencia.



The Master Chorale’s next scheduled performance will be “Beginning to End,” featuring works by classical composer Franz Joseph Hadyn, on Mar. 10.



To learn more about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale and other upcoming performances, go to scmasterchorale.org.