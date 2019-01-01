Motorcyclist hurt in collision with car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Castaic.

The traffic collision, which involved a motorcycle and a black Honda Civic, happened shortly after 9:10 a.m. on Castaic Road at Lake Hughes Road.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 9:15 a.m.

“This call was for a motorcyclist down,” Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims said.

According to reports received by the California Highway Patrol, the Honda sustained significant front end damage.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-6628

On Twitter@jamesarthurholt