New Tomato Joe’s Pizza offers a self-serve beer wall for those who love variety

At first mention, you may assume the new Tomato Joe’s Pizza & Taps in Canyon Country is just another branch off the Valencia location that already exists.

But it doesn’t just offer the pizza — look at the drinks for a key difference between these locations.

Or more precisely, look at the entire wall of drinks.

There is a wide variety of brews up for sampling, and you can serve yourself at this establishment and drink as much or little to your heart’s content with wider selection for your palette.

On the restaurant’s second day of operations, customers like Gary Cuesta sat back and ordered pizza, and many were also interested in starting a tab for the new drinking experience.

The tab gets customers a wristband with a small Tomato Joe symbol and a glass.

“Wow,” Cuesta said as he held his glass and stared at all the possibilities. “This is really something quite different.”

The first self-serve bar in Santa Clarita gave Cuesta a whole new world to ponder. Should he decide on a beer, perhaps the Two Hearted Ale, the We Got a Bogey or any of the other selections. Perhaps a cider or even a wine?

It didn’t matter, because he could try a little of each with a reduced price.

Customers can go up to each of the spouts, tap the wristband to the corner, and begin filling their beer glasses. Instead of charging by the glass, the beers here are priced by ounce.

A double tap on the screen that shows the beer name above the spout brings up a description of the beer you’re about to enjoy.

The new Tomato Joe’s opened on Wednesday and already has customers mixing and matching, said Daisy Miranda, the restaurant’s front of house lead.

“Someone yesterday took the (vanilla cream ale) Cali Creamin’ and paired it with the Smog City coffee porter,” she said. “And they loved the result. You can do that with any of the drinks here, because it’s so easy to use. You just pay for what you pour, and the wristband keeps track of it electronically for your tab.”

Cuesta noted he liked that format quite a bit, ultimately settling on a few ounces of a pale ale.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this with beer,” he said, sitting back with the beer while waiting for a sandwich. “There is a really great selection here, and I like the variety and that you can have half a beer, or an itty bitty bit, and then move on to something else.”

The new Tomato Joe’s — and its beer wall — can be found at 19167 Golden Valley Road.