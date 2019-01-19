Paseo Club hosts sixth annual Paseo Palooza Open House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Paseo Club opened its doors to the public for the main event of its sixth annual Paseo Palooza Open House on Saturday.



From Thursday through Sunday, the Paseo Club welcomed members of the public for four days of free classes and activities including tennis lessons with professional players, a taco lunch, wine tasting, dodgeball, Zumba and a polar bear swim, complete with two tons of ice. In 2018, the club installed new pickleball courts and held sessions during the Palooza for guests to try the game.





Sarah Distad prepares to return a serve while learning to play the tennis-like game Pickle Ball on the new Pickle Ball courts during the Paseo Palooza Open House event at the Paseo Club in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal.

“We hold this event every year to help show the public who we are and what we’re all about through a variety of activities and classes,” said Jodi Walker, director of sales and marketing at the Paseo Club. “We really want to highlight the lifestyle and social aspects of our club and show people it’s not just fitness.”



Approximately three hundred people attend the Palooza event throughout the week according to Walker. She said that the most popular events are the lessons with tennis professionals.



“Where else can you interact with professional athletes like this for free?” Walker said.





West Ranch High School boys tennis coach, Jackie Resler, one of nine tennis pros attending, was on hand to give 80 members tennis lessons during the Paseo Palooza Open House event at the Paseo Club in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal.

Thomas Craig and his family are longtime Paseo Club patrons and have attended every Palooza event.



“We love the Paseo Club because it’s a family-friendly environment and I actually met my wife here,” Craig said. “The Palooza is fun because there are classes all throughout the day and it’s like a weeklong part with all your friends. Over the years I’ve seen them add more events and I can’t wait to see what other events they add next year.”



Walker said that organizing the event was “a puzzle with a lot of pieces,” but seeing families enjoy the activities was worth the effort.



“It’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come as The Paseo Club,” Walker said. “We started out 16 years ago with a dirt lot and a trailer and now we’re holding these huge public events. My favorite part is seeing the huge community that we’ve been able to build and to see everyone have a good time while experiencing our Paseo lifestyle.”