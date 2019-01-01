Paving prompts lane closures along Highway 14

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Commuters returning to work for the first time in the new year can expect to face lane closures along Highway 14 beginning Wednesday as Caltrans pursues a long list of paving projects.

A check of the Caltrans website devoted to news of the latest lane closures lists scores of paving projects scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue each day and night until Sunday.

Road work in both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway is scheduled to begin at one minute after 9 a.m., according to the schedule.

Some of the lane closures will see work crews working overnight and into the early morning hours.

On Friday night, for example, paving is expected to shut down two northbound lanes of Highway 14 between Shadow Pines Boulevard at Soledad Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday.

No Caltrans official could be reached New Years Day to confirm the schedule or provide insight into any possible changes made to it.

Motorists concerned about the lane closures can check the Caltrans schedule by visiting the department’s website at

https://lcswebreports.dot.ca.gov/SearchAction.do .

