Pickup catches fire after going airborne and hitting fence in Castaic

Firefighters nearby paused a training session to extinguish a vehicle fire in Castaic after a pickup truck went airborne and hit a fence late Monday morning.

The call came in initially at 10:43 a.m. as a report of fire but was then changed to a traffic collision with fire, according to Joey Napoli, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident started when a black dually pickup truck slid off southbound Interstate 5 at Lake Hughes Road and then hit a fence between the on-ramp to the freeway and a 76 gas station on The Old Road. The gas station happened to be closed for maintenance.

The driver was out of the vehicle after hitting the fence, according to California Highway Patrol reports. Napoli said, “No one was transported and no one was hurt.”

After the impact, “the truck was fully engulfed and burned,” said CHP officer Josh Greengard. CHP and Caltrans crews arrived quickly at the scene, as well as at least three fire engines to douse the vehicle flames.

Tire tracks were left across a field from when the truck slid off and traveled south into the fence. The cause of the single-vehicle collision is still under investigation, but Napoli said rainy conditions Monday may be a possibility.