Pickup catches fire after going airborne and hitting fence in Castaic

4 hours ago
Tammy Murga

Firefighters nearby paused a training session to extinguish a vehicle fire in Castaic after a pickup truck went airborne and hit a fence late Monday morning.

The call came in initially at 10:43 a.m. as a report of fire but was then changed to a traffic collision with fire, according to Joey Napoli, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident started when a black dually pickup truck slid off southbound Interstate 5 at Lake Hughes Road and then hit a fence between the on-ramp to the freeway and a 76 gas station on The Old Road. The gas station happened to be closed for maintenance.

Tire marks in the mud lead to a smoldering truck that careening off the Interstate 5 south offramp and into a gas station wall near the intersection of The Old Road and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic Monday morning. Cory Rubin/The Signal

The driver was out of the vehicle after hitting the fence, according to California Highway Patrol reports. Napoli said, “No one was transported and no one was hurt.”

After the impact, “the truck was fully engulfed and burned,” said CHP officer Josh Greengard. CHP and Caltrans crews arrived quickly at the scene, as well as at least three fire engines to douse the vehicle flames.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a truck that careened off the Interstate 5 south offramp and into a gas station wall near the intersection of The Old Road and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic Monday morning. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Tire tracks were left across a field from when the truck slid off and traveled south into the fence. The cause of the single-vehicle collision is still under investigation, but Napoli said rainy conditions Monday may be a possibility.

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.