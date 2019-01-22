Pregnant woman taken to hospital after crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A pregnant woman involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash in the Grapevine on Tuesday morning was taken to the hospital by ambulance.



The crash happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near the Smokey Bear Road on-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greenguard.



“This was a solo vehicle collision into the center median guardrail,” he said.



“At first, emergency personnel were going to transport her by air, but later decided to transport her by ground (ambulance).” he said.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at 9:16 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Scott Elliott said, arriving at the scene just before 9:30 a.m.



The vehicle overturned after it hit the guard rail, he said, but firefighters found no one trapped.



The driver, according to Greengard, had “damaged approximately 50 feet of guardrail.”



None of the I-5 lanes were closed during the incident.



jholt@signalscv.com



661-287-5527



On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

