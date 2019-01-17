Rainstorm prompts city to postpone widening project ribbon-cutting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With rain in the forecast all week, the city of Santa Clarita has canceled the upcoming Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening Project ribbon cutting.

The event was first scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, but is now postponed “due to work delay as a result of the recent rainstorm impacting the region,” the city said in a news release Wednesday.

Despite postponing the event, all lanes of traffic are now open, offering the widened capacity of four lanes in each direction. Inclement weather has caused a delay in finishing details for the bridge, such as road grinding and striping of the lanes. The city release said it expects to complete these tasks by the end of next week, weather permitting.

Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said the city will send out a press release once a rescheduled date is coordinated.

The $16 million project, in the area between Avenue Tibbits/Dickason Drive and McBean Parkway on Newhall Ranch Road, expanded the bridge to add more traffic lanes in each direction, bringing the count to eight.

The project also improved trail connection with a new undercrossing in the west bank, added a raised median and a new protected sidewalk and bike path on the south side of the bridge.

For more information about the bridge project, contact project manager Jackie Lillio at 661-286-4131.