Showers, chance of thunderstorm projected through weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rain showers and a chance of a thunderstorm have been projected to begin Saturday night and could continue through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service website.

While Saturday afternoon is scheduled to have a 30 percent chance of precipitation, gusts of wind are expected to reach as high as 15 mph.

By Saturday night, meteorologists have said that there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation and “possibly a thunderstorm” after 4 p.m.

In preparation for the incoming storm, Santa Clarita officials are providing residents with opportunities to fill free sandbags in order to protect their homes from the possibility of flooding.

“It’s a precautionary thing, but some fire stations set them out for people to come and fill them up if they know there’s an upcoming rain or wind event,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We saw some people filling them up this morning,” said Joe Thomas, a firefighter at Station 73 in Newhall. “People can just come up and take as many as they need.”

NWS officials said that showers have a 40 percent chance of continuing until 10 a.m. on Sunday, after which time the clouds are expected to clear.