Skatepark ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed due to rain

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new Castaic Sports Complex skate park scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. has been postponed due to rain concerns.

“We’re pretty disappointed,” Natalie Vartanian, recreation services supervisors for the Castaic Sports Complex said on Wednesday. “But we’re looking to reschedule for another date when the weather is better and we can count on more participation.”

The National Weather Service has projected high chances of rainfall for the Castaic area beginning as early as Wednesday night, and continuing through next week.

The Friday ceremony was planned as being open to the public and representatives from the Castaic Town Council, sports complex and Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger would have also been in attendance.

Gina Ender, a special assistant in Barger’s office, confirmed that they would keep the public notified as to when they have decided on a new date for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $1.3 million, 6,500-square-foot project on the north end of the sports complex has been under construction for the past year. It provides the traditional features associated with skate parks, including stairs, ledges, manual pads and grind rails, and the full spectrum of site amenities also include shade, seating, a drinking fountain, a bike rack and an LED lighting system.

Once opened, the park is scheduled to be open seven days a week, from sunrise to 9 p.m., according to Vartanian.