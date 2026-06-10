Chamber invites community to Business Expo 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend the 2026 Business Expo on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center.

“As the largest business showcase in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Business Expo will bring together more than 100 local businesses and nonprofits for an exciting evening of discovery, networking, community engagement and fun,” said a news release from the chamber. Admission is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of local businesses, discover new products and services, connect with business owners and community leaders, learn about organizations serving the community, and experience firsthand the innovation and entrepreneurship that help drive the local economy, the release said.

“The Business Expo is one of the most anticipated business and community events of the year, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community to Valencia Town Center,” Di Thompson, 2026 chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for residents, professionals, and business leaders to connect with local businesses, discover new products and services, and support the companies and organizations that help make the Santa Clarita Valley such a great place to live, work, and do business.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win more than $10,000 in raffle prizes donated by local businesses and community partners. Many exhibitors will also be offering their own giveaways and promotional prizes throughout the evening.

“The Business Expo is a celebration of the businesses, nonprofits, and organizations that help make the Santa Clarita Valley such a vibrant community,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “With more than 100 exhibitors, thousands of dollars in prizes, and opportunities to connect with businesses from across the valley, the Expo offers something for everyone. We encourage the entire community to come out, explore, connect, and enjoy a great evening supporting local business.”

For more information, visit www.scvchamber.com and select the Events tab.